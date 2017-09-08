Florida Highway Patrol reports traffic 'flowing'

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a report Friday morning saying traffic through southwest Florida remained open and "flowing" for those who are evacuating as Hurricane Irma approaches.

The statement issued by Lt. Greg Bueno said, "Travel lanes on Interstate 75 throughout southwest Florida remain open and are flowing, there is no reversing of lanes. The northbound lanes are open only to traffic traveling north and the southbound lanes are open only to traffic traveling south.

"Motorists are encouraged to follow the advice of their local Emergency Operation Centers, refer to Florida 511 or www.fl511.com. and the FHP incident site athttps://www.flhsmv.gov/fhp/traffic/live_traffic_feed.html.

"Should a motorist break down, the motorist can contact FHP which will contact the nearest Florida Highway Patrol Office for assistance."