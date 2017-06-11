Home in Lake Club sells for $1.45 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Todd Johnston Homes Inc. sold the home at 16428 Daysailor Trail to Cy Plyler and Sandra Plyler, trustees, of Bradenton, for $1.45 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,490 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Robert and Nneka Robertson, of Plano, Texas, sold their home at 14207 Woodhall Place to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $1,071,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,349 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $885,600 in 2015.

Joel and Carolyn Gann, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7134 Westhill Court to Carroll and Mary Woods, of Vienna, Va., for $330,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,900 in 2014.

Rye Road

Geoffrey and Victoria McAfee sold their home at 1451 Rye Road to Tim and Erin Rayner, of Bradenton, for $960,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $509,000 in 2014.

Heathfield

Patricia Girvin, trustee, of Cameron Park, Calif., sold the home at 7640 Heathfield Court to Nigel and Geraldine Newman, of University Park, for $835,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,226 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Daniel and Christine Brahler, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6610 Chickadee Lane to David and Carla Cwiertnia, of Lakewood Ranch, for $685,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,976 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2010.

David and Laurie Loncao, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6492 Indigo Bunting Place to Inigo and Shamila Fernando, of Lakewood Ranch, for $625,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,809 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $677,500 in 2007.

Jeanette Phillips, of Bradenton, sold her home at 13212 Brown Thrasher Pike to Paul and Amy Lowrance, of Sarasota, for $393,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,725 square feet of living area.

Robert Lee, trustee, of Brandon, sold the home at 6315 Robin Cove to Ruben and Marie Alcy, of Bradenton, for $243,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,000 in 2004.

River Club South

John and Kristen O’Hara, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7304 Tori Way to Gary and Joan Jones, of Bradenton, for $602,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,327 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $567,500 in 2016.

James and Jaclyn Royalty, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7631 Partridge St. Circle to Darrin Joy and Donna Hague, of Bradenton, for $437,500. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,506 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2012.

Jenifer Susan Investments LLC sold the home at 9994 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Robert Crepeau and Brenda Guilford, of Tallahassee, for $360,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,200 in 2016.

Tidewater Preserve

John and Kristen Hudson sold their home at 5109 Lake Overlook Ave., to Lenny and Vallarmathy Sales, of Bradenton, for $545,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $516,300 in 2014.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 5024 Lake Overlook Ave., to John and Denise McDonnell, of Bradenton, for $537,600. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,776 square feet of living area.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 5713 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to James Graham and Dawn-Anne Dempsey Graham, of Bradenton, for $406,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,412 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Madeline Justice, of Sarasota, sold the home at 10109 Day Lily Court to Richard and Sandra Rosenbloom, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,565 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $479,300 in 2003.

Mill Creek

Dominic Sorrentino, of Bradenton, sold his home at 1728 145th St. E., to Gordon Shellhaas, of Bradenton, for $506,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,755 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2010.

James and Jayne Stefaniak sold their home at 1702 154th St. E., to Patrick and Susan Glynn, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,677 square feet of living area.

James Graham and Dawn-Anne Dempsey Graham, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13507 Second Ave. N.E. ,to Pavel Vasiljev for $395,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2014.

Mote Ranch

Peggy Sweeney, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 6210 Stillwater Court to Joseph and Linda Formella, of Bradenton, for $490,600. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,806 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $356,700 in 1999.

River Club North

Douglas and Kerrieann Gourley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6708 Medinah Court to Bradley and Ann-Christin Anderson, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,154 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2011.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Earl and Roseanne Slusser, of W. Hazelton, Pa., sold their home at 308 165th Court N.E., to Javier and Serena Chero, of Bradenton for $455,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Summerfield Village

George and Faye Boosalis and Tina Boosalis Ciaccio, of Annandale, Va., sold their home at 12006 Soft Rush Terrace to Brandon and Desa Rae Williams, of Lakewood Ranch, for $449,900. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,263 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2014.

Thomas and Debra Thomas, of Venice, sold their home at 11715 Soft Rush Terrace to Carlo and Carmen Madsen, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,587 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,500 in 2011.

William and Jessica Kriby, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12030 Winding Woods Way to James and Elizabeth Johnson, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,417 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,500 in 2010.

Country Club Village

Audrey Millican, trustee, of Tampa, sold the home at 7709 Weston Court to Alexander and Carol Rowlings, of Lakewood Ranch, for $410,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,654 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 1999.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

Ryan and Judith Philips sold the home at 7914 Edmonston Circle to Brookfield Relocation Inc., for $393,500. Brookfield Relovation Inc., then sold the home to Brandon Lee and Rita Laishram Lee, of Bradenton, for $393,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,452 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 2008.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Odyssey Ventures LP sold the Unit 101 condominium at 6431 Moorings Point Circle to David Scheiner and Helen Scheiner, trustees, of Portage, Mich., for $385,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2010.

Greyhawk Landing

Bryan Balak and Dawn Balak, of Bradenton, sold their home at 336 Snapdragon Loop to Jonathan and Regina Best, of Bradenton, for $381,400. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,200 in 2004.

Jill Hart, of Tampa, sold the home at 263 Dahlia Court to Francis and Jennifer Mackey, of Bradenton, for $299,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,214 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,300 in 2011.

Harmony

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 5221 Horizon Cove to Chad and Jasmine Whitermore, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,473 square feet of living area.

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 12178 Trailhead Drive to Cheryl Seely and Gregory and Laura Seely, of Bradenton, for $229,700. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,669 square feet of living area.

Riverwalk Village

Jerry and Denise Hearn sold their home at 11011 Water Lily Way to Harry Walter, trustee, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,300 in 2000.

Country Creek

Jonathan and Audrey Smith, of Pace, sold their home at 14722 First Ave. E., to Michael Woodman and Heather O’Leary, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2003.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Donald and Judith Hall, of Bristol, R.I., sold their home at 8749 49th Terrace E. ,to Matthew and Renee Rose, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2005.

Leo and Mary Ellen Brown sold their home at 8710 53rd Terrace E., to Michael and Joni Kroger, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,494 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2001.

Heritage Harbour

Jeffrey and Sylvianne Forbes sold their home at 9102 Heritage Sound Drive to Robert Masters, of Bradenton, for $354,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,033 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,000 in 2015.

John Iacobelli and John Iacobelli, trustees, sold the home at 7112 Marsh View Terrace to Sally Ling and Kuo Win Liu, of Englewood, N.J., for $310,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,000 in 2016.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Cynthia Parr sold the home at 525 Planters Manor Way to Bradley and Jeanine Short, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,473 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2004.

Tara

Brian and Jacqueline Watters, of West Babylon, N.Y., sold their home at 7423 Birds Eye Terrace to HP Florida I LLC for $345,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,423 square feet of living area.

Watercrest

William and Carolyn Webster, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6430 Watercrest Way to Andrew Speaker and Cheryl Speaker, of Mt Pleasant, S.C., for $340,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,900 in 2005.

Woodbrook

Martin and Jacquelyn Koetters, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4818 Lake Breeze Terrace to Steven and Barbara Cover, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,800 in 2013.

Riverdale Revised

Caldwell Trust Co., trustee, sold the home at 4608 Fourth Ave. E., to Gregory and Tammy Hartman, of Bradenton, for $332,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2012.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

David and Barbara Hampton, of Carversville, Pa., sold the Unit D condominium at 1251 Riverscape St. to Terry and Lorna Tennant, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,100 in 2014.

Mandalay

Charles and Pamela Richelieu sold their home at 6156 46th St. E., to James Schatz and Diane Jourdain, of Bradenton, for $324,900. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,000 in 2015.

Braden Woods

James and Wendy Marino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6408 98th St. E., to Scott and Sandra Cline, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,976 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,500 in 1996.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Robert Dennis, of Bradenton, sold his home at 8668 Stone Harbour Loop to Thomas Hynds Jr., of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,600 in 2005.

David and Kathleen Truxton, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 112 new Briton Court to Andrew Wilcox, of Bradenton, for $302,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,252 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,800 in 2014.

Michael and Marie Motch and Martin and Jean McNally, of Lancashire, England, sold their home at 8120 Haven Harbour Way to Dennis and Linda Fanning, of Bradenton, for $266,700. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,500 in 2004.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Donald and Patricia Brett, of Austin, Texas, sold their home at 5163 Creekside Trail to Jerry and Carole Wyatt, trustees, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,040 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2005.

Chaparral

George and Ludmila Kitsos, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5902 Sandstone Ave., to James and Ann Pfrogner, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,500 in 1998.

Vintage Creek

Matthew and Elizabeth Weimer, of Prospect, Ky., sold their home at 4623 Classique Drive to Donn and Sandra Nelson, of Sarasota, for $299,900. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,701 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,500 in 2012.

Grant Roush, trustee, sold the home at 8074 Monticello Lane to Patricia and Edwin Soler, of Harperwood, Mich., for $255,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,688 square feet of living area.

Clubside at Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit 2-B condominium at 7534 Divot Loop to Bradley Meissner, of Bradenton, for $292,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Lani and Constance Watson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11419 Piedmont Park Crossing to Carrie Nathans and Franco Pavese, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,800 in 2013.

Miramar Lagoons

Joseph and Mary Santopetro sold their Unit 201 condominium at 8355 Miramar Way to Martha Conklin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $283,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2011.

Rognvald Othar Erlingsson and Helena Rut Kristjansdottir sold their Unit 204 condominium at 8123 Miramar Way to Tyana Walker, of Lakewood Ranch, for $246,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,400 in 2014.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Brian and Debra Rhodes, of Murphy, N.C., sold their Unit 12-C condominium at 9607 Sea Turtle Terrace to David and Grace Duerson, of Bend, Ore., for $282,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,500 in 2015.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Barbara and Lucien Thompson and Randall Thompson, trustee, of Tucson, Ariz., sold the home at 4856 Palm Aire Drive to Robert and Ellen Kuiken, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,965 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 1988.

Creekwood

Lisa Kelly, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7304 52nd Terrace E., to Richard and April Loach, of Bradenton, for $278,500. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2010.

Christian and Kellie Sheridan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7919 50th Place E., to Nathan and Jessica Waldon, of Lebanon, Tenn., for $214,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,372 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2015.

Deutsche Bank National Co., trustee, sold the home at 4653 72nd Court E., to IH6 Property Florida LP for $210,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2004.

Sabal Harbour

Mark and Anne Wilson, of Surrey, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4622 Runabout Way to Paul and Patricia Holbrook, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,500 in 2004.

Rivers Edge

Jon and Megan Eckert, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6627 68th St. E., to Christopher and Jennifer Wardman, of Bradenton, for $269,900. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,500 in 2012.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Cecil and Staci Ramsey, of Blythewood, S.C., sold their home at 7039 Chatum Light Run to Victor Manuel Florenciani Rivera, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,800 in 2005.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Timothy and Luzviminda Evens sold their home at 1297 Millbrook Circle to Jonathan McClay and Angela Scheer, of Bradenton, for $226,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,900 in 2003.

Country Oaks

HSBC Bank USA, trustee, sold the home at 8232 Cypress Lake Drive to Hong Quach Doan and Sally Yuexia Doan, of Braden River, for $215,600. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,847 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2007.

Twelve Oaks III of Tara

John and Deborah King, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 2005 condominium at 5709 Cottonwood St., to Ronald and Mary Klosterman, of Bradenton, for $206,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,900 in 2002.

Sabal Bay

Nicholas Cardinale sold the Unit 15-6 condominium at 8243 72nd St. E., to Franco and Rita Marrari, of Ontario, Canada, for $205,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $296,600 in 2005.