Historic St. Armands property hits the market

The George Schueler House, a historic St. Armands residence built in 1920, is now on the market for $1.6 million.

The home at 76 S. Washington Drive, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was constructed as John Ringling began developing Sarasota’s barrier islands, according to a news release from Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate. Realtor Paul DeFelice is marketing the property.

“It’s very rare for a home in this location and with this kind of history to become available,” DeFelice said in the release. “It’s a great opportunity to own a historic home that has all of the modern, luxury upgrades to be expected in this area.”

Dwight James Baum, a Sarasota architect, designed the house, which follows the same Mediterranean-revival style as some of his other works. George Schueler and his wife, Mable Ringling’s sister, lived at the home for nearly seven years upon its completion.

Since its construction, the house has been renovated with a modern touch without losing its historical character. The house has three bedrooms, three full and one partial bathroom, 2,800 square feet of living space, oak flooring, its original fireplace with Spanish tile, a sunroom, a master suite overlooking the terrace, an updated kitchen, outdoor entertaining space, a separate guest suite with 750 square feet of space and a wrought-iron wall and security gate.



