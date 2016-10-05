Getting into the spirit of running, with help from Braden River cross-country

In college, my workout routine for the vast majority of my four years at Missouri consisted of walking.

Yes, walking.

It was easy enough, since I didn’t have a car. I walked to the local gas station to pick up snacks and beer and I walked to Memorial Stadium from wherever my friends and I were tailgating.

On most weekdays this past summer, I even walked the 3.7 miles from my house to campus, and walked the same distance back at night, because my housing complex’s campus shuttle wasn’t available.

My workout regimen was effective in transforming me into a disheveled sweat monster, but it wasn’t helping me get in shape.

Now out of college, I’ve stepped up my game. I've advanced to running.

I’ve never been big on running because I find it monotonous and not very engaging. This might just be me, but I also feel awkward whenever I transition from walking to running. I imagine people on the street staring at me like I’m insane for breaking into a sprint.

I decided that if I’m going to start taking running seriously, I needed some help. I went to a Braden River boys cross-country practice to try to pick up some tips, because I’ve always thought the idea of cross-country running to be terrifying. Anyone who can force themselves to run long distances early in the morning has more dedication than me.

Braden River’s boys cross-country team is rebuilding. The team has had four head coaches in four years, which can be disastrous. Current coach Allison Dain plans to be at Braden River for the long haul so that should help. Dain knows her team has a long way to go before competing with the top teams in the state, but is confident she can help her runners reach their goals.

Evan Lynch has competed in JROTC athletic events in the past.

Two of those runners, junior Evan Lynch and sophomore TJ Freer, have never run cross-country before, but Lynch has experience in JROTC programs, and Freer has competed in triathlons, so these guys know what they’re talking about when it comes to running.

They both gave me similar advice. In case anyone out there is also a beginning runner, I’ll share it.

Lynch said it’s important to drink water before you run, not just during your workout or once you’re back at home sitting on the couch. Human bodies need to prepare for the amount of water it loses during a run. If you don’t hydrate throughout the day, you’ll feel terrible after you workout, and that feeling will act as a deterrent the next time you think about running.

It’s important to pace yourself. Freer used to listen to music while running, but discovered that the pulsating beats caused him to go too fast at the start of his run, tiring him out early. That’s not good, because another important aspect of running is finishing what you started.

Both Lynch and Freer noted that running is mostly mental. Staying positive during a run is imperative because, well, running can be terrible, and if you’re not in a good mood, you’re not going to have a good time. Setting a goal for yourself at the beginning of a run, either in terms of time or distance, and then completing that goal gives positive reinforcement.

TJ Freer walks back toward his coach after finishing a run.

It’s also good to find a new place to run whenever possible. Running the same route, like a cross-country track, for example, gets tedious. Finding new parks or trails will help you stay mentally fresh.

The advantage cross-country runners have over the rest of us, though, is being part of a team. The team practices every day together. Team members provide support. They sweat beside each other, and when one runner feels pain in the right leg as his leg hits the track, then in the left, and back in the right, he knows his teammates are feeling that pain, too. They all keep going.

People like myself who are looking to run purely for exercise won’t have that camaraderie. Finding someone, or multiple someones, who will make sure you stay on track is key.

Since I’m new to the area, I’d like my support system to be you, my readers. If you see me on the street, ask me how much progress I’ve made. If I’m looking winded, yell at me to pick up the pace and finish strong.

I’d be happy to do the same for any other beginning runners out there. We need all the help we can get.