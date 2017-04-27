Get to know the 2017 Sarasota City Commission candidates

With less than two weeks left until the May 9 run-off election for two at-large City Commission seats, we spoke to the candidates left in the race to learn more about them and their vision for the future of Sarasota.

Read our profiles of the three people vying for two of the city’s top policy-making positions:

Also, check out our earlier interviews with Ahearn-Koch, Brody and Hyde for a more in-depth discussion of the key issues affecting the race.

Early voting begins Monday and will continue through May 6 at the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The office is located in the Sarasota County Terrace Building at 2001 Adams Lane.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 9. Voters can select up to two candidates when casting their ballots. The two winning candidates will take office May 12.