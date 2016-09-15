The Gap students give lesson in gratitude

Giving back went full circle on Thursday morning at The Gap School in Lakewood Ranch.

The Gap students had a message for Firkins.

Or actually, the circle took a few twists and turns and became a heart.

Students at The Gap, which bases its instruction on individual needs to bridge "gaps" in academic, developmental, social and emotional domains, were drawing hearts as a way of thanking Firkins Automotive for becoming a school sponsor. The Gap moved to Broadcast Court in Lakewood Ranch three months ago.

Matt Bruback, the event coordinator, said money from a donation provided by Firkins was used to give the students an art lesson as taught by Natalie Palumbo, a senior of motion design at Ringling College of Art and Design. Palumbo taught the students how to paint hearts, with Firkins in mind.

Firkins was represented at the event by Patti Hengst, an administrative assistant for Robert Firkins.

"Robert likes to give back to the community," she said. "Matt came to us and told us about the new school."

Palumbo taught small groups of students throughout the morning. The Gap currently has 33 students.