Fun in the Sun: Longboat Key gears up for summer camps

From swimming to sailing and science to surfing, Longboat Key and surrounding areas offer a selection of camps to keep your kiddos busy all summer.

Lola Earle, 5, with her mom, Jen at Mote's The Coast Counts camp last summer.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Camps

Marine Explorers and Waterman’s Camp

Stand-up paddleboard, snorkel, kayak, swim and explore the barrier island marine environment. Campers will get to paddle the Jim Neville Marine Preserve, South Lido mangrove islands and Sarasota Bay with experienced guides.

Ages: 8-15

When: 9 a.m. to noon June 12-16, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11

Location: Ted Sperling Park Cost: $220

Call: 861-5000

Windsurfing, Stand-Up Paddleboard and Kite Camp

Learn how to windsurf and experience stand-up paddleboard and snorkeling excursions during light-wind hours. Campers should wear watersport-appropriate footwear.

Ages: 8-15

When: June 19-23 and July 31- Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon

Location: Ken Thompson Park

Cost: $310

Call: 861-5000

Skim, Surf and Paddle Camp

Consisting of skim, surf and stand-up paddleboard instruction, demonstration and practice, this camp is suitable for all skill levels. Campers will also learn basic ocean knowledge, sports nutrition and environmental awareness.

Ages: 7-15

When: 8 a.m. to noon

June 12-16, June 26-30 and July 31 to Aug. 4

Location: Lido Beach

Cost: $225

Call: 861-5000

Sarasota Youth Sailing Camp

Sarasota Youth Sailing campers explore the Sarasota Bay during camp last summer.

Sarasota Youth Sailing Summer Camp

Explore Sarasota Bay while learning to sail. The one-week full-day class is for 9- to 14-year-olds. Ages: 5- 18

When: Begins June 5 and goes for 10 weeks; 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. for two-week session; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for one-week session

Location: Sarasota Sailing Squadron, 1717 Ken Thompson Parkway

Cost: $350 (The July 3-14 session is $315 because there is no class on July 4)

Call: 504-4236

Surfit Beach Summer Camps

SURFit Kids Summer Camp

The weeklong camps are all about stand-up paddleboarding, surfing, ocean swimming, boogie boarding, ocean safety and marine biology. Campers are required to buy a SURFit rashguard.

Ages: 6-14

When: June 1 and 2 (Lido Mangrove Tunnel Adventure Camp);July 3-7, July 10-15, July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 31- Aug. 4 and Aug. 7-11 (Lido Mangrove Tunnels Adventure Camp) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or extended day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Turtle Beach.

Location: Lido Beach

Cost: $215 for half-day; $300 for extended-day

Call: 952-8245

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

1600 Ken Thompson Parkway; 388-4441

Mommy & Me

Sea Shapes will allow families to connect shapes in the sea with how animals survive. I Spy campers will practice using their observation skills and science methods to understand marine ecosystems

Both camps will use stories, songs, role plays, games, science tools and visits to Mote exhibits to engage campers.

Ages: 2-5 with adult

When: Sea Shape takes place from 10 a.m. to noon June 13-15, June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 11-13. There is single day registration available for “Exploring the Bay” on July 6. I Spy takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on July 18-20, July 25-27, Aug. 1-3 and Aug. 8-10.

Cost: $145 for nonmembers and $135 for members

Tidal Tykes

One Big Home and Diverse Universe will use hands-on and water activities to help campers understand the lessons. During One Big Home, campers will examine underwater homes, including shallow tide pools and coral reefs. In Diverse Universe, campers will focus on the diversity of the marine world from dolphins to barrel-eye fish to giant squid. Swimming skills are required for both camps.

Ages: Students entering grades 1 and 2

When: Diverse Universe takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 12-16, June 26-30, July 17-21, July 13-Aug. 4 and Aug. 14-18. One Big Home takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 5-9, June 19-23, July 10-14, July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11.

Cost: $259 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Rainia Lardas shows Dylan Hall, 7, how to hang pretend staghorn coral on a fake coral tree during last years's Aqua Kids Camp.

Aqua Kids

There are two camp options for Aqua Kids. At Duos of the Deep, campers will focus on animal relationships through water and aquarium exploration and observations. During Sky to Dive, campers will focus on how the oceans and outer space are connected through hands-on activities, water exploration and observations. Swimming skills are required for both camps.

Ages: Students entering third through fifth grade

When: Duos of the Deep will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 5-9, June 19-23,

July 10-14, July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11; Sky to Dive will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 12-16, June 26-30, July 17-21, July 31- Aug. 4 and Aug. 14-18.

Cost: $259 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Sea Sleuths

Through water excursions and exploration, Sea Sleuths can discover the marine world in two different camps. At Marine Mysteries, campers will get a basic understanding of how scientists explore mysterious parts of the ocean. During Conservation Camp, campers will examine different sustainability avenues that researchers and scientists are taking to help conserve the marine world. Swimming skills are required for both camps.

Ages: Students entering sixth through eighth grade

When: Marine Mysteries will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 5-9, June 19-23, July 10-14, July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11; Conservation Camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 12-16, June 26-30, July 17-21, July 31- Aug. 4 and Aug. 14-18.

Cost: $259 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Mote Marine Afternoon Camps

AquaTech and SeaTech

Campers will simulate a mapping and recovery mission to track down a “missing research robot.” Through multimedia technology, mapping and engineering skills, campers will collect clues to solve the mystery.

Ages: AquaTech is for students entering grades 3 through 5; SeaTeach is for those entering grades 6 through 8

When: AquaTech Camp will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 12-16, June 26-30, July 17-21, July 31 to Aug. 4 and Aug. 14-18; SeaTech will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 19-23, July 10-14, July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11.

Cost: $259 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Ocean Investigators

Campers will look at different branches of marine science. The classroom-based camp includes experiments and research. Topics will range from marine chemistry to animal husbandry to marine biology.

Ages: Students entering grades 3 through 5

When: Camp will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 19-23, July 10-14, July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11.

Cost: $259 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Exploring Marine Careers

Campers will meet Mote scientists, aquarium biologists and animal trainers to explore various careers in marine science. Campers will also get to do hands-on field research in Sarasota Bay, meet resident animals and participate in training sessions.

Ages: Students entering grade 6 through 8

When: Camp will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 12-16, June 26-30, July 17-21, July 31 to Aug. 4

Cost: $259 for nonmembers and $239 for members

Longboat Key Club Summer Camps

Only open to club members and resort guests.

Futures Club Summer Golf Camps

Junior golfers who play in the intermediate to advanced levels are eligible to tee off on the Harbourside Golf Course.

Ages: 9-15

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 6-9, June 13-16, June 20-23, June 27-30 and July 11-14

Location: Harbourside Golf Course

Cost: $225 for members; $275 for resort guests

Call: 928-4476

Camp Loggerhead Mermaid and Pirate Week

Take a field trip to Mote Marine Laboratory, have a costume party, build your own pirate ship, make shell jewelry and more at this one-week camp.

Ages: 5-12

When: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19-23

Cost: $250 members; $275 for Resort guests; $60 for one-day

Call: 383-8821, Ext. 1110

Sea Life Safari Week

Make sea-themed T-shirts, hats and masks, have a water fight, explore Sarasota Bay, take a field trip to Myakka State Park or Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and more with this one-week camp.

Ages: 5-12

When: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19-23

Cost: $250 members; $275 for Resort guests; $60 for one-day

Call: 383-8821, Ext. 1110

Junior Tennis and Sports Camps

Roman Tahar, on vacation from France, waits to hit the ball at last year's tennis camp.

Junior Tennis

Amateur tennis gurus can learn all the basic skills at this camp.

Ages: 8-17

When: Full-day camp runs 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and half-day camp runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Camps run from June 7 to Aug. 11 Monday-Friday

Cost: Full-day is $500 for members and $540 for resort guests per week; half-day is $245 for members and $275 for resort guests per week

Call: 387-1633

Sports Camp

Learn basic skills in a variety of sports during this camp.

Ages: 4-13; pee wee half-day camp is for 4- to 5-year-olds

When: Full-day camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and pee wee and half-day camps run from 9 a.m. to noon. Camps run from June 7 to Aug. 11 Monday-Friday

Cost: Full-day is $330 for members and $360 for resort guests per week; pee wee and half-day are $180 for members and $200 for resort guest per week

Call: 387-1633