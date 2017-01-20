Friends, family remember Rocky Aker

William “Rocky” Aker had a contagious smile, a love of people and a heart for helping others.

Aker, a chiropractor in Sarasota and a resident of Lakewood Ranch, died Jan. 16 when his 2013 Honda was struck from behind by a car driven by Brian Banks, 53, of Myakka City. and forced into the path of another vehicle at the intersection of State Road 70 and Braden Run. A Florida Highway Patrol report said investigators believe the accident was alcohol related and that charges against Banks, who suffered serious injuries, were pending.

Aker's friends and family will gather Jan. 21 to celebrate his life. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave., Siesta Key. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 p.m.

“He’s so many things,” said his wife, Kristi. “He’s the kind of guy who would go out of his way for anything for anyone.”

Aker is survived by his wife of 21 years and their three children, Jared 17, Alexis 12 and Wyatt 11.

He is also survived by his parents, James E. Aker and Jenny L. Aker and his two brothers and their wives and children, who live in Sarasota: James “Gunner” Aker (Lisa), Dawson, 17, and Madison, 16; and Dustin “Dusty” Aker, (Gail); Chloe, 8; and Carson, 6.

Aker is also survived by Kristi's parents, Donna and Jerry Markham, and Sheila Markham and Kristi's three brothers and their families: Jason Markham and his son, Logan; Sean Markham (Erin) and their two children, Oliver, 6, and Karis, 3; and Mondrian Contreras (Bridgett) and Thomas and Matisse, both 9, and Aurelia, 6 months.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Aker Memorial at GoFundMe.com.