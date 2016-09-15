Forward Manatee kicks off campaign

A Political Action Committee formed to promote two half-cent sales taxes in Manatee County today will hold a kick-off event for its campaign.

The group, called Forward Manatee, will ask citizens to support a renewal of a sales tax for the Manatee County School District and a new infrastructure sales tax for Manatee County Government. The kickoff event will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15, at the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, 222 10th Street W., Bradenton.

If both taxes are approved by voters in November, Manatee County’s sales tax will increase from six-and-a-half to seven cents per dollar.

“This is an exciting time for our community and a great opportunity for us to seize our own future and make a positive difference right here in our own backyard,” said Mac Carraway, spokesperson for Forward Manatee and the Chair of the Manatee County Citizens Financial Structure Advisory Board. “These two local half-penny initiatives are an important part of moving our community forward and ensuring a strong future for ALL of Manatee County. This is about better roads, better schools, and safer communities.”

The measures will appear as No. 6 and No. 7 on the November ballot.

RSVP to [email protected].

