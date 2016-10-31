 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 4 hours ago

FDOT work on Longboat Pass Bridge to affect traffic

Maintenance operation will be terminated if traffic backs up, according to FDOT.
by: Observer Staff

The Longboat Pass Bridge on the north end of Longboat Key will have intermittent lane closures while the Florida Department of Transportation repairs the bridge structure.

The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Nov. 13-17, according to a notice signed by Ken Akers of FDOT.

“It’s regular maintenance work,” Akers said.

The operation will be terminated if traffic backs up, according to FDOT. Northbound and southbound traffic will be controlled by a flagging operation, according to the FDOT notice.

Contact Akers for more information at 941-341-9300.

 

 

