FDOT announces University Parkway/I-75 detour

A section of the roadway will be closed overnight part of next week.
Westbound University Parkway will be closed under the overpass at Interstate 75 overnight from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26.
Prince Contracting anticipates implementing a temporary detour route on University Parkway starting at 10 p.m. Oct. 25 through 6 a.m. Oct. 26 while crews install drainage pipe, the Florida Department of Transportation reports. Motorists traveling westbound on University Parkway east of I-75 and wishing to head east, will be re-directed to northbound I-75 to take the State Road 70 exit and then turnaround to go southbound on I-75.
A similar detour for eastbound University Parkway under I-75 will take effect the evening of Oct. 27.
For additional information, visit swflroads.com/i75/university.