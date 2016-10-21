FDOT announces University Parkway/I-75 detour

Westbound University Parkway will be closed under the overpass at Interstate 75 overnight from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26.

Prince Contracting anticipates implementing a temporary detour route on University Parkway starting at 10 p.m. Oct. 25 through 6 a.m. Oct. 26 while crews install drainage pipe, the Florida Department of Transportation reports. Motorists traveling westbound on University Parkway east of I-75 and wishing to head east, will be re-directed to northbound I-75 to take the State Road 70 exit and then turnaround to go southbound on I-75.

A similar detour for eastbound University Parkway under I-75 will take effect the evening of Oct. 27.

For additional information, visit swflroads.com/i75/university.