Farmers market brings produce to Lido

Like most residents on Sarasota’s barrier islands, Mike Adkinson has a lot of time to kill while sitting in traffic.

Last season, Adkinson found himself stuck on the John Ringling Causeway and taking stock of what led him to this unpleasant situation. He realized he couldn’t avoid going to the mainland altogether, but he started wondering if it was possible to cut down on the number of trips he took over the bridge.

“I really was going over to get things to make salad — cucumbers, lettuce,” he said. “I came back, and I had the conversation with a couple of people: Can’t there be some way we have a fresh market out here?”

This was more than an idle thought during a traffic jam. On Nov. 3, Adkinson attended what he’s

Check it out What: Lido Key Veggie Market

When: Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Lido Pavilion, 400 Ben Franklin Drive

dubbed the “Veggie Market,” a weekly produce sale at the Lido Pavilion that he helped organize.

That was no easy task. When Adkinson asked if it was possible to get a market on Lido or St. Armands, people told him no. They were thinking in a traditional sense — based on the cost of land on the islands, it’s not cost-effective for larger grocers to open stores.

Adkinson drew from his own experience to devise another option. He served in the Army, where various vendors — selling things like produce, baked goods and dairy — would come onto the base daily. He thought it must be possible to do something similar on Lido.

Working with the Lido Key Residents Association, he got Brown’s Grove Citrus and Produce to agree to bring fruits and vegetables out to the barrier islands every week. After navigating some logistical challenges with the city, the Lido residents got approval to hold the market at the Lido Pavilion, located near the public beach at 400 Ben Franklin Drive.

Although Adkinson said reaching an agreement with the city posed some challenges, the organization of a neighborhood farmers market on city property isn’t without precedent. City spokeswoman Jan Thornburg pointed out that Newtown set up its own farmers market earlier this year, and she said the city would attempt to work with other residents interested in setting up something similar.

Mike Adkinson poses with fresh fruit at the first Lido Key Veggie Market Nov. 3. Photo courtesy city of Sarasota.

After attending the Lido market last week, Thornburg came away impressed with the setup.

“They really had a good turnout and a steady stream of customers,” Thornburg said.

For Adkinson, the market represents more than just an opportunity to avoid a few trips over the Ringling bridge. He wants to foster a sense of community on the barrier islands, uniting people on Lido, St. Armands and Bird keys to address common interests.

During the veggie market, he saw an egalitarian bonding experience among the customers. People were getting to know their neighbors, talking to one another in a public space — a remarkable feat in this day and age, Adkinson thought. This, more than anything, is the value of an event like this to him.

“We just want to have an activity that’s healthy and good for the community, to come together once a week and shake hands and enjoy socializing like we did this morning,” Adkinson said following the first day of the market.

Already, residents were asking him about what’s next for the veggie market, but Adkinson is warding off the idea of expansion. Eventually, he might like to see a baker or dairy salesperson come in — but for now, he thinks it’s perfect as-is.

“We don’t want to grow it right now,” he said. “We want to enjoy it. We want to keep it like it is and let it settle, and let it mature, and let it just be really good for what it is.”