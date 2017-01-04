Echo Lake is open in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch’s newest apartment community is touting Lakewood Ranch’s “Live. Work. Play.” mantra as if it were a private, gated, single-family home development.

In fact, that’s precisely the idea behind Echo Lake Apartments, under development by Zilber Ltd., parent company of Homes by Towne.

“We tried to re-create the whole lifestyle of a single-family gated community in Lakewood Ranch, but in an apartment community,” said Mike King, who manages the apartment portfolio of Echo Lakes’ developer and owner Zilber Ltd. The company is the parent of Lakewood Ranch builder Homes by Towne. “We go well beyond just your basic living space.”

Echo Lake, located at 11502 Echo Lake Circle in Lakewood Ranch, celebrated its grand opening Dec. 14 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration. Four of 12 buildings are open, and the complex has leased more than 107 units since opening Sept. 24. There are about 60 tenants occupying units, King said.

“We’ve seen tremendous response to this product,” said King. “This is a sign of a strong market and strong demand.”

The complex offers one- to three-bedroom units starting at $1,175 a month for one bedroom, $1,375 for two bedrooms and $1,695 for three bedrooms.

When finished in May, the complex will have 360 units, as well as a 3.5-acre park at its northern end to complement its existing 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, a 2,500-square-foot zero-entry saltwater pool and a 2,300-square-foot fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, a TRX system and a yoga room.

The park will have amenities including trails, two dog parks, a sand volleyball court, bocce courts and garden plots for residents to grow vegetables.

Rex Jensen, president of Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, said the project embodies SMR’s vision.

“Lakewood Ranch is all about lifestyle,” he said. “We think it’s a hand-in-glove fit.”

Construction on Echo Lake Apartments started Jan. 1, 2016.