East Manatee Fire Rescue — Seat 4: Derek Foss

Age: 38

Occupation: Firefighter

Hometown: Chelmsford, Mass.

About: Derek Foss is married to his wife, Marybeth, and has one daughter, Elizabeth, who attends Braden River Elementary. He is a firefighter with Southern Manatee Fire Rescue, a neighboring fire district. He is working to complete his bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Administration at St. Pete College. He also holds a teaching certificate with the Manatee County School Board and teaches part-time at Manatee Technical College Fire Academy.

Why are you running for office?

I would like to ensure that our local Fire Department maintains its high standard of care, as well as keeps pace with the rapid growth in our area of Manatee County.

What experiences do you have that make you believe you are the right candidate for the job?

Because I work in the public safety field and a supervisor, I feel I have already accomplished the necessary networking and created the appropriate relationships to provide the best service possible while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces and how do you plan address it?

The biggest challenge I see is our growing area. The fire districts call volume is going to grow drastically and we need to ensure we hire the right people and provide the proper equipment without any tax increases. My plans to address this issue are make fiscally appropriate decisions regarding the budget but also provide the fire chief the leeway and tools to keep up with the growth.

The district has purchased lands for additional stations out East. How quickly to you foresee new stations being built?

The proper answer to this question would require additional data, examples of call load, call types and staffing all need to be referenced for an accurate answer. But, to answer based on an educated guess, I would say in the next four to six years.

Is the district equipped to handle all the growth occurring in the greater Lakewood Ranch area? How so?

Yes, as of now the district is financially secure and has the right equipment. But in the near future, I see the need for another ladder truck, more staffing,and possibly Paramedic staffed engines as well as a possible Technical Rescue Team.

Do you believe the assessment levels should remain the same, or should they be increased or reduced? Why/not?

Tax assessments need to remain the same. As I stated prior, the District is financially secure, so there is no need for a tax increase. At the same time the money the district has, should not be spent just to spend money, the decisions need to be carefully thought out and the fire chief needs to be armed with the appropriate support to handle such decisions.