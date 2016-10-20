East Manatee Fire Rescue — Seat 2: Bob Conley

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Fire Department Battalion Chief

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

About: Bob Conley has been a resident of Manatee County for the last 29 years. He has been married to his wife, Linda, for 48 years, and they have two grown sons. His background includes more than 44 years in the fire service. He has worked as a professional firefighter in both the city of Detroit and in Sarasota County, attaining the rank of battalion chief prior to his retirement. Conley’s duties and expertise included working as a hazardous materials technician, high-angle rescue, fire prevention bureau and fire service instructor for 31 years.

Why are you running for office?

I’ve dedicated my life to public service, both as a professional firefighter and battalion chief and as your East Manatee Fire commissioner. East Manatee is my home and I am committed to using my knowledge and experience to help our district evolve to meet the ever-changing demands and expectations of our growing population. During my tenure, the district has met these demands by improving service levels, increasing manning and modernizing our infrastructure. This has all been accomplished without raising tax rates for 10 years. I am running for office to ensure that the district continues to meet these high standards.

What experiences do you have that make you believe you are the right candidate for the job?

My experience has been borne out by the accomplishments of the district during my tenure. We have seen our ISO rating go from a six to four, which has translated into lower fire insurance premiums. We have modernized and expanded both our fleet and equipment to include new fire engines, a ladder truck and new technologies, such as thermal imaging cameras, gas meters, state-of-the-art medical equipment and a modern communications system. I have done my part in helping to implement these enhancements in a fiscally-responsible manner by lending my knowledge and experience in the fire service.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces and how do you plan address it?

The biggest challenge to the district will be meeting future needs as we continue to transition from a predominantly rural community to a more heavily-populated suburbia. As one of five fire commissioners, I have worked with district administration and personnel to develop relationships with Manatee County, other local and state agencies as well as fostering private and corporate partnerships. With this collaborative approach, we have leveraged these mutually-advantageous relationships to the benefit of both constituencies and reduced the fiscal impacts of necessary expansion. Our proven track record speaks to the success of this approach.

The district has purchased lands for additional stations out East. How quickly to you foresee new stations being built?

Future expansion must be managed in a fiscally-responsible manner, being mindful that the safety of the community must be foremost in the minds of the Fire Commission. Building new fire stations involves much more than just the cost of the land and buildings – personnel must be hired and trained and apparatus and equipment must be purchased – these all represent significant costs to the taxpayers. To address this, the district continually re-assesses its five-year plan to ensure costs are managed in both a responsive and responsible manner. This measured approach means that expansion occurs when needed and not for its own sake.

Is the district equipped to handle all the growth occurring in the greater Lakewood Ranch area? How so?

The current board is effective, responsible and involved. We have shown that we have the knowledge and experience to manage growth and meet the needs of the community in a fiscally-responsible manner, accommodating drastic population growth over the past decade. Our financial management of the district has been exceptional, with high marks on our annual audits for the last 8 years. We are very proud to be able to say we are debt free and the district has not raised its rates in 10 years. I believe that our track record on managing growth speaks for itself.

Do you believe the assessment levels should remain the same, or should they be increased or reduced? Why/not?

As I previously indicated, the district has not raised its rates in 10 years, which is a testament to our commitment to responsible fiscal management. I am very proud to say that continuing this proven strategy will allow us to keep rates flat for the foreseeable future.