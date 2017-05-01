East County weekend sports roundup: 05.01.17

Golf

Carolyn Doyle shot a hole-in-one April 30 on the 114-yard 17th hole of the Lakes Course at Palm Aire Country Club. Doyle used a driver.

Jim Lawson shot a hole-in-one April 28 on the 134-yard seventh hole of the Kings Course at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. Lawson used a seven iron.

The pairs of Terry Fine and Jerry Wyatt, and Todd Hallinger and John Brown (-11) tied for first place April 29 in the Men's Golf Association best ball event at Palm Aire Country Club.

Track and Field

The Lakewood Ranch boys track and field team won its Class 4A Region 2 title by two points over Steinbrenner High April 29.

Lakewood Ranch senior Sophia Falco won the 100-meters (11.85), 200-meters (24.05), long jump (5.86 meters), and triple jump (12.05 meters).

The Out-of-Door Academy's Saraiah Walkes won the girls 100 meters (12.09), 200 meters (24.79), and 400 meters (56.22) at the Class 1A Region 2 track and field meet April 27.