East County weekend sports roundup: 04.24.17

Golf

The pair of Jim Reuss and Anna Seal, and David and Brenda Deona (55) tied for first April 23 in Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's 2017 Couples "Last Laugh" step-aside scramble event.

Upcoming playoff events

Braden River boys tennis plays Belen Jesuit Monday and Tuesday in the Class 3A state quarterfinals in Altamonte Springs.

Lakewood Ranch softball plays Manatee Tuesday in the Class 8A District 8 semifinals at home.

Braden River softball plays either Brandon or Tampa Bay Tech Tuesday in the Class 7A District 9 semifinals at Armwood.

Lakewood Ranch track and field athletes will run in the Class 4A Region 2 meet Saturday at George Jenkins High.

Braden River track and field athletes will run in the Class 3A Region 3 meet Saturday in Clearwater.

The Out-of-Door Academy track and field athletes will run in the Class 1A Region 2 meet Thursday at Indian Rocks Christian.