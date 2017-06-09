East County sports roundup: 06.09.17

Softball

Lakewood Ranch coach Maggie Sharrer finished second in Florida Daily Farmers' 2017 Class 8A Coach of the Year voting.

Lakewood Ranch freshman Avery Goelz was named the Miracle Softball Class 8A Offensive Player of the Year. Goelz also made the organization's Class 8A First Team, alongside two Mustangs teammates: Seniors Logan Newton and Denali Schappacher. Seniors Kinsey Goelz and Mackenzie Meyer and junior Morgan Cummins made the Second Team.

Braden River senior Myah Moy was named to the Miracle Softball Class 7A First team. Pirates senior Sarah Crawford was named to the Second Team, and freshman Jade Moy was named an Honorable Mention.

Golf

The Out-of-Door Academy soon-to-be senior Maxwell Coutsolioutsos finished second in the American Junior Golf Association Davis Love III Junior Open in Brunswick, Ga. Coutsolioutsos shot a combined 210 (71-70-69), three strokes behind winner Akshay Bhatia of North Carolina.

Ellen Hawley (20 pts.) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association quota points event at Palm Aire Country Club.

Vicki DiPaolo (19) won the nine-hole Ladies Golf Association Pick Your Poison (individual low net) event at University Park Country Club.