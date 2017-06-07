East County sports roundup: 06.07.17

Golf

Libby Edwards sank a hole-in-one on the 16th hole of University Park Country Club's course. Edwards used a Divine 9-wood on the 105-yard hole.

Linda Bouland, Betty Muessle, Elaine Kulbako and Barb Romig (131) won the Ladies Golf Association Member-Member best ball event at University Park Country Club.

At Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Ladies Summer League individual nine-hole Stableford event, Ann Brownfield (23) won Flight 1, Lisa Deutsch (20) won Flight 2, Sue Morris (21) won Flight 3 and Alice Degregorio (21) won Flight 4.