Libby Edwards sank a hole-in-one on the 16th hole of University Park Country Club&#39; s course. Courtesy photo.
East County Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017 2 hours ago

East County sports roundup: 06.07.17

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Golf

Libby Edwards sank a hole-in-one on the 16th hole of University Park Country Club's course. Edwards used a Divine 9-wood on the 105-yard hole.

Linda Bouland, Betty Muessle, Elaine Kulbako and Barb Romig (131) won the Ladies Golf Association Member-Member best ball event at University Park Country Club. 

At Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Ladies Summer League individual nine-hole Stableford event, Ann Brownfield (23) won Flight 1, Lisa Deutsch (20) won Flight 2, Sue Morris (21) won Flight 3 and Alice Degregorio (21) won Flight 4. 

 

