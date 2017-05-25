East County sports roundup: 05.25.17

Football

Braden River defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw his top-10 college choices on Twitter.

The list includes Southeastern Conference schools Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee and University of Mississippi, as well as Clemson University, where his brother, Regan Upshaw Jr., plays.

Golf

John Sedenquist and Fred Riddle won Rosedale Golf and Country Club's Men's Day best ball event, shooting 58.

Jerry Wyatt and Terry Fine (+7) won the Men's Golf Association team quota points event at Palm Aire Country Club.

David Barry, Bernd Ferber, Jack Siegel and Randy Edington won the Men's Golf Association best ball event at University Park Country Club.

Baseball

Braden River senior baseball player John Bean signed with Nyack College (N.Y.) May 5.