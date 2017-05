East County sports roundup: 05.09.17

Golf

David Hirst (+3) won the Men's Golf Association individual quota points event at Palm Aire Country Club.

Signings

Lakewood Ranch held its final senior signing day May 8. 10 athletes made their decisions. They are as follows, in alphabetical order:

- Aleah Robinson, girls basketball, Daytona State College

- Bailey Jackson, football, Heidelberg University

- Brice Easton, boys track, University of Tampa

- Chris Hadley, football, John Carroll University

- Devin Twenty, boys basketball, Transylvania University

- Hunter Reed, wrestling, Campbell University

- Jerome Minton, football, Carthage College

- John Rivera, boys track, University of Mississippi

- Maya Isom, girls golf, Sacred Heart University

- Shauntavia Green, girls basketball, Daytona State College