Golf

James Introne and Chuck Hofius (-14) won the Men's Golf Association best ball event at Palm Aire Country Club.

Joseph Ciampa, Tom Vest, Bernie Duggan and Robert Dobrynski (-4.62) won the club's Nine Hole Men's Golf Association scramble event.

At University Park Country Club, Jim Nellis, Michael Jowett, Glenn Cooper and Arthur Whitson (55.12) won the Men's Golf Association Team Scramble.