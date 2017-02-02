East County sports roundup: 02.02.17

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch girls team beat Manatee 68-42 in a Class 8A District 11 semifinal. LaDazhia Williams had 28 points in the win.

The Braden River boys team beat Cardinal Mooney 66-47. Deoni Cason had 25 points for the Pirates.

Golf

After the first round of the 2017 Men's Golf Association University Park Country Club Championship, Henry King (80) is the gross leader, and Michael Levitan (66) is the net leader.

Becky Romich, Jane Donahoe, Patricia Root and Pat Merchant (-19) won the Women's Golf Association 3 Best Balls event at Palm Aire Country Club on Jan. 31.

At the Ladies Golf Association LOWS event at University Park Country Club on Jan. 31, Joanna Trescott, Terry Kees, Sondra Ettlinger and Judy Kalkwarf (147) won the 1+10 Flight, and Cathy Mantia, Barbara Lincoln, Karen Wilson and Marj Jochimsen (153) won the 10+19 Flight.