East County scores roundup: 01.18.17

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch girls team beat Palmetto 70-45 on Tuesday. LaDazhia Williams had 19 points and Emma Fazio had 18 points for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs boys team beat Manatee 71-43. Devin Twenty scored 16 points for Lakewood Ranch.

The Out-of-Door Academy boys team beat St. Stephen's 47-39. Kolbie Ward had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

The Thunder girls team lost 46-20 to St. Stephen's. Liberty Strafuss had eight points for ODA.

The Braden River boys team fell to Palmetto 66-54. Deoni Cason had 22 points for the Pirates in the loss.

Soccer

The Braden River boys team blanked Sarasota Military Academy 7-0.

The Lakewood Ranch boys team fell 4-3 to Tampa Jesuit.

The Out-of-Door boys team lost 2-1 to Tampa Prep.

Golf

At the Womens Golf Association "Three Jills and a Jack" event at Palm Aire Country Club on Tuesday, the foursome of Steve Dube, Susan Hirst, Pat Wagner and Barbara Clements (a combined 117) won Flight 1. Corky Root, Margo Lacivita, Brenda Tiano and Susan Vesely (121) won Flight 2, and Marc Allen, Ellen Christen, Kirsten Lafollette and Carolyn Wilson won Flight 3.

After the first round of the Ladies Golf Association President's Cup at University Park Country Club on Tuesday, Julie Barker (68) leads the Championship Flight.

At the Mens Golf Association quota points event at Palm Aire Country Club on Monday, David Hirst and Terry Fine tied for the victory at 7 over par.

On Monday, at Rosedale Country Club's Couples Championships, Mike and Gail Zinn won the first flight, John and Kathy Skelton won the second flight, Gary and Gwen Bruce tied with Mike and Joyce Matthews tied for the third flight, and Barb Sodini and Nancy Foley won the fourth flight.