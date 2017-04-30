East County High 5 Moments: 05.03.17

1 — Lakewood Ranch softball senior Mackenzie Meyer hit a walk-off double April 27 to give the Mustangs a 2-1 win over Sarasota High in the Class 8A District 8 title game.

2 — Braden River softball senior Ali Yawn pitched a one-hitter April 27, leading the Pirates to an 11-0 win over Seffner Christian in the Class 7A District 9 title game.

3 — Judy Broihier was named Palm Aire County Club's most improved golfer over the last 12 months on April 27.

4 — The Lakewood Ranch boys track and field team won its Class 4A Region 2 title by two points over Steinbrenner High April 29.

5 — The Out-of-Door Academy's Saraiah Walkes won the girls 100 meters (12.09), 200 meters (24.79), and 400 meters (56.22) at the Class 1A Region 2 track and field meet April 27.