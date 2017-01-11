East County High 5 Moments: 01.11.17

1 — On Jan. 4, Out-of-Door Academy girls soccer player Natalie Gorji scored a hat trick and added an assist in the Thunder’s 6-0 win over Sarasota Military Academy.

2 — On Jan. 7, Out-of-Door Academy boys basketball player Amad Brayboy scored 17 points in the Thunder’s 79-63 win over Bell Creek.

3 — On Jan. 4, Lakewood Ranch girls basketball player Aleah Robinson scored 24 points in the Mustangs’ 72-12 win over Braden River.

4 — Lila Cooper, Jane Walker, Jodi O’Neill and Marilyn Huebner won the nine-hole Ladies Golf Association Fairways and Greens event at University Park Country Club on Jan. 5, shooting a combined 35.

5 — Delores Andrew, Ellen Hawley, Joan Paulus and Audrey Wilkinson won the Nine Hole Womens Golf Association "Step Aside Scramble" event on Jan. 4 at Palm Aire Country Club, shooting 33.25 over par.