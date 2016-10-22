East County Football Final 10.21.16

Braden River had no difficulty bouncing back from last week's loss to Venice. The Pirates pummeled Palmetto on the road, 35-0. Quarterback Louis Colosimo threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-16 passing. Braden River (6-1) can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Sarasota on Oct. 28.

Lakewood Ranch was overmatched by a dominant Venice team 62-0. Venice running back Matt "Speedy" Laroche had 269 rushing yards and four touchdowns at halftime. He did not play in the second half. The 0-7 Mustangs will continue the search for their first win at home against North Port on Oct 28.

The Out-of-Door Academy fell to Windermere Prep 35-14. ODA is 1-7 on the season and gets a bye week before closing out its schedule against Santa Fe Catholic on Nov. 4.