Braden River lost to Venice 42-35 on the road in a game that came down to the last play. The Pirates drop to 5-1 on the season.

Lakewood Ranch gave a great defensive effort against Sarasota, but the Mustangs' offense came up short in a 7-2 road loss. Lakewood Ranch remains winless at 0-6 on the year.

The Out-of-Door Academy fell on the road to Bishop McLaughlin 54-14. The Thunder's record now stands at 1-6.