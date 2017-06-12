East County Athlete of the Week: 06.14.17

East County's Christian Laureano, 14, recently graduated from Braden River Middle and will attend Cardinal Mooney in the fall. He plays for Monsters Lacrosse Academy and was named a 2017 National Lacrosse All-Star by Legacy Global Lacrosse. He will represent Florida in the National Lacrosse Academy and National Lacrosse Classic, held July 18-21 in Richmond, Va.

How long have you played lacrosse?

I've played lacrosse for four years. I started in fourth grade, when I was 10 years old. My mom suggested it. I tried a few different sports and I was new to the school, so I wanted to meet some people.

What is the appeal of lacrosse to you?

It's a fast-paced game, a team sport where everyone can be involved. There's always something you can focus on, and it's really exciting.

What is your best skill on the field?

Dodging and either finding an open man or, if I'm open, taking the right shot. I can involve my teammates or myself.

What is your favorite lacrosse memory?

When I was 11 years old, we (Lake Mary Mohicans) had an overtime game. I got put in, and I ended up scoring the game-winning goal. It was a really exciting memory for me.

Do you have any future lacrosse goals?

I'd like to play collegiate lacrosse and continue my education. Somewhere where I can get on the field and have fun.

What is your favorite food?

Definitely tacos. Hard shell, either beef or chicken. You can't really go wrong.

What is your favorite TV show?

I like 'Dateline NBC.' It's a crime show.

What is your dream vacation spot?

I went to the Bahamas one time. That was a really awesome trip, so I think I'd like to go there again.

What hobbies do you have?

I love playing with my dogs (Dolly and Tasha, dachshunds). I sometimes write poetry, stories. Journaling sometimes.

What is your favorite subject in school?

History. I love learning about people that existed earlier and different parts of the world.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

You are always remembered by your last play, but you always have a chance to change that memory. If you make a mistake and you're feeling down about it, remember that you can change it. You can make it better.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

I think sometimes, it's stuff that when you think about it isn't very funny, but it is in the moment. No one thing comes to mind, just that sort of stuff.

Finish this sentence: "Christian Laureano is ... "

... Hardworking, determined and athletic. Those are some of my traits and some things on which other people have complimented me.