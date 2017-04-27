East County Athlete of the Week: 05.03.17

Brady Moore is a senior on The Out-of-Door Academy's baseball team. He is committed to play for the University of Western Ontario in Canada next season.

When did you start playing baseball?

I started playing when I was 4 years old, just hitting off a tee in the backyard. I liked it, so I kept moving up in age groups. I had to choose between baseball and hockey, and I chose baseball.

Why go to college in Ontario, Canada?

I'm just from there. I just wanted to go back home. It's a little hot down in Florida. I really like the school I chose, Western (Ontario). I'm fortunate to be able to go there.

What is the appeal of baseball to you?

I just like being around a team. That's really important. I couldn't play an individual sport. I like hanging around with the guys. Baseball is something I've watched on TV, it's something I've played since I was young. It's deep in my heart.

What is your best skill on the field?

I'd say the ability to be a leader and pick up the guys. If someone has a bad inning pitching or had an error in the field, I'm kind of the guy there saying, 'It's fine, it's just baseball. Move on and have fun. Forget about it.'

What is your favorite baseball memory?

Winning the Taylor Emmons Memorial Classic this year. We've been in the tournament for four years, and we had never won it. We beat our arch-rival (Cardinal) Mooney in the championship, that was pretty cool. As a team, we played really well. I'm happy we did that.

What is your favorite subject in school?

I really like economics. That's what I'm doing with my career, that's what I chose. Finances and kind of government policies surrounding money, that's what I like.

What is your favorite food?

The Canadian in me is saying poutine. I love that when I go back up there.

What is your favorite TV show?

I like 'Criminal Minds,' 'NCIS,' those types of mystery shows.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Probably in a cabin on the Rocky Mountains. If it's in the winter, I'm skiing. If it's not, I'm hiking or mountain biking or something. That's what I like to do.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Try to avoid what others tell you. Stay true to what you think you can do. That's on the baseball field or in school or in your own life. Don't let other people get in your head. It will steer you off the path.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

During practice this year, we had a situation where we were working on a play from the night before. We had botched it pretty bad. Coach O (Tim Orlosky) just started freaking out and throwing balls into the trees. It was so random and hilarious. It's something I'm never going to forget. We all were just dying.

What hobbies do you have?

I'm in the process of getting my (commercial) pilot's license. I like to fish. I do mountain biking. Swimming, just for fun. A bunch of different stuff, really.

Finish this sentence: "Brady Moore is ... "

... Committed. I have torn my PCL and my labrum in my hip this year. I've missed one game because of it, and that was a coach's decision. I want to be on the field every single inning, every single pitch that gets thrown. Even in practice, when I'm told to maybe sit one out, I want to be in there, in the play. I want to be the guy in the game.