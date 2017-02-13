East County Athlete of the Week: 02.16.17

Ryan Brown is a junior wrestler at Lakewood Ranch High School. He won the 138-pound division of the Logan Kushner 2017 Memorial Tournament at Palm Harbor University on Feb. 4, going 6-0.

When did you start wrestling?

Four years ago.

What is your best wrestling skill?

Probably getting into shots (for takedowns).

What is your favorite wrestling memory?

The first time I ever hit an 'elevator' on someone in Louisiana, the summer of my sophomore year, that was pretty cool.

What is a personal wrestling goal of yours?

I want to place at the state tournament this year.

What is your favorite subject in school?

History. I just think it's really cool.

What is your favorite TV show?

'The Walking Dead.'

What is your favorite food?

Any Spanish food, really.

What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

Just to believe in yourself and always try to better yourself.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

Back in middle school, I was scuba diving with friends and one of my friends' tanks came off. They started freaking out for a second, it was pretty funny.

Finish this sentence: "Ryan Brown is..."

...Someone trying to achieve his goals. That's just how I approach life. Set a goal and try to make it.