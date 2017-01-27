East County Athlete of the Week: 02.02.17

Deoni Cason is a senior at Braden River. He's averaging 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game as of Jan. 27, and has led the Pirates to a 15-5 record as of Jan. 27. His best performances include a 21-point, seven-steal effort in a 60-43 win over Venice on Jan. 20 and 16-point, eight-assist, six-rebound, five-steal performance in a 72-34 win over the Sarasota Military Academy on Jan. 25.

When did you start playing basketball?

Since 5th grade. I followed my brother's (Eric Foster) footsteps, He went to Braden River also.

What is your best skill on the court?

Shooting. I shoot a lot of 3-pointers.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

When I hit a buzzer-beater against Lakewood Ranch, our crosstown rivals. That was my sophomore year.

Why do you wear No. 3?

My favorite player is Dwyane Wade. I'm a Heat fan.

What is your favorite movie?

The Fast and Furious series. The whole thing. Paul Walker was my favorite actor.

What is your favorite subject in school?

English. I like to study it. My teacher, Mrs. (Jennifer) Elsdon, she really helps me out.

What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

Just to never give up. You can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it. Again, that came from Mrs. Elsdon. She's been a big part of my life. Without her, I probably would have given up in school, because usually I just fail. She made me work harder.

Finish this sentence: "Deoni Cason is..."

...Is the best player in Manatee County. I feel like I am. I feel like no one can stop me.