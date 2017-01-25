East County Athlete of the Week: 01.25.17

Kolbie Ward is a senior at the Out-of-Door Academy. He has helped transform the Thunder into a legitimate threat in basketball. The team is 14-3 with Ward leading the charge. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 47-39 win over St. Stephen's on Jan. 17, and accumulated 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 72-70 win against Bradenton Christian Jan. 13.

1. When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing in sixth grade. I used to be a football player, and didn't really like the heat so I switched to an inside sport. The very first time I played, I broke my ankle, so I was a little hesitant to keep trying it out, but I stuck with it.

2. What is your best skill?

Slashing. I'm always looking for the open spot. I'm a pretty lengthy player.

3. What is your favorite basketball memory?

Actually, it was last week (Jan. 13). We beat Bradenton Christian. Since I got here in eighth grade, we had never beaten them. We won at home in front of a nice crowd by two points (72-70). It was down to the wire.

4. Do you listen to music before games?

I'll sit there before coach comes in and listen to music, and then once he's there I'm in my zone, listening to what he says and stretching. Keeping my mind right. I actually listen to one of my friends. Well, he's my friend's friend, his name is Jeremy Jones.

5. What is your favorite food?

It's a tie. Pizza and macaroni and cheese. I could eat it all day.

6. What is your favorite movie or TV show?

I don't really watch much, to be honest. The only thing I watch is the NBA. That's it.

7. What is your favorite subject in school?

Math. I call myself the Math Wizard, I do. I don't why, I just take pride in math. It's one of my greatest skills.

8. What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

I know this is cliche, but 'Don't dwell on the past.' The past is the past. Keep moving forward.

9. When did you laugh the hardest?

I don't think there is one specific time, I'm a pretty comical guy. I laugh at literally everything. Anything can make me laugh really hard. Even Coach (Marcus) Liberty has said some stuff that makes me cry laughing.

10. Finish this sentence: "Kolbie Ward is..."

...Determined. Anything he sets out to do, he is determined to be the best at whatever it is.