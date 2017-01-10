Downtown liquor license requests remain divisive

The City Commission voted Jan. 3 to hold a public hearing before allowing the use of a new liquor license at a Main Street bar — and less than four hours later reversed its decision and approved the application.

World of Beer, located at 1888 Main St., has drawn scant criticism from residents since it opened in 2014. The two votes last week were indicative of a surprisingly contentious approval process, underscoring concerns neighbors had about the future of the two-story property.

World of Beer was applying for the right to use a 4COP liquor license, which the city designates as a “nightclub” use. World of Beer has operated using an SRX liquor license, designated for restaurant use. The bar applied for a new license in September because it failed to generate 51% of its revenue from food sales, which is required for the SRX license.

Commissioners initially pulled the item from the meeting’s consent agenda to discuss concerns from residents at the Rivo at Ringling condominium, located at 1771 Ringling Blvd. One of those residents, Curt Schantz, makes clear his worries don’t pertain to World of Beer specifically.

“They’ve been really good neighbors,” Schantz said. “They’ve taken great pains to control their music, so it’s not a problem for us.”

The use of a 4COP license requires City Commission approval. No residents showed up to a community workshop Sept. 21 to discuss World of Beer’s proposal. On Dec. 14, the city’s Planning Board voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the liquor-license application.

At that meeting, Schantz and fellow Rivo resident Dean Miller raised one point of concern: What would happen if World of Beer moved out and another restaurant moved in? The right to use the 4COP license would transfer with the property. Schantz said previous tenants of the property were less courteous.

“The two predecessors that were in there, Eat Here and Esca, were really bad neighbors,” Schantz said. “Week after week — high amplification, with music late into the evening.”

Although the commission initially voted to hold another public hearing, Commissioner Liz Alpert changed her vote. The majority of the commission applauded World of Beer’s track record of success.

“If it ain’t broke, leave it,” Commissioner Suzanne Atwell said. “They’ve had quite a good reputation.”

“The noise ordinance is not relief for the citizens at all.” — Curt Schantz

Residents at Rivo remain concerned they may be subject to more noise-related issues in the future. City staff said any business would have to comply with the city’s noise regulations, which set maximum decibel levels for music and prevent amplified music outdoors after 10 p.m.

That was little comfort for Schantz, one of several downtown residents to suggest those regulations are ineffective.

The proposal also got the attention of residents on the other end of Main Street. Patrick O’Brien lives at 100 Central Ave. and has spoken out regarding several businesses that have applied to use a 4COP license. Some of those businesses — including Cask and Ale and Duval’s — have agreed to a condition that prohibits the right to use the license from transferring to a new tenant.

Because World of Beer did not agree to a similar condition, O’Brien fears the city may be setting a precedent for future applicants. He pointed to the evolution of the Ivory Lounge from jazz lounge to full-fledged nightclub as an example of why those conditions are essential.

“Based on the well-documented experience of Ivory, the real concern is the next owner — because the conditional use runs with the land, not the business,” O’Brien said.

Atwell, meanwhile, wants to investigate whether the “nightclub” label is generating undue anxiety. World of Beer owner Mark Broderick shared a similar sentiment.

“‘Nightclub’ — it’s a weird language to use,” Broderick said. “I think the Sarasota city government should have another description in which it should fall.”

The Planning Board discussed whether the language regulating liquor sales in the city code needed to be adjusted in September following the Cask and Ale approval process. The board expressed an interest in creating more specific definitions to better distinguish the character of proposed businesses, but staff said any effort to update the code would only come following commission direction.

Atwell indicated she wanted the commission to address this issue with staff to avoid a complicated and contentious review process for any business that wanted to use a 4COP license.

“It’d be nice to have something in place where we didn’t have to go through this all the time,” Atwell said.