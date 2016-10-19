Dickey's Barbecue Pit opens in Bradenton

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is fired up about its opening at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in East County.

“The people of Bradenton have waited patiently for a Dickey’s,” said co-owner Pam Wood in a release. “The community is excited about having a place to get authentic, slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue.”

Dickey's staff was serving to friends and family on Wednesday to get prepared for Thursday's grand opening. The restaurant is located at 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton.

The next four weeks Dickey's will have four specials taking place: Thirsty Thursdays, where the first 50 guests receive two free tacos; Philanthropy Fridays, where uniformed first responders get 50% off of meals; Singer/Songwriter Saturdays where you can enjoy live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Kids Eat Free All Day Sunday with every $10 dine-in purchase per adult, a free kids meal will be given to those 12 and under.