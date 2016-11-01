Developer Pat Neal, of Neal Communities, today said he would not pursue development of a 32-acre parcel at the end of Clubhouse Drive.

The project is known as Myara.

And at the Manatee County Planning Commission meeting Oct. 13, county staff opposed the project because it eliminated a proposed future roadway — the extension of Clubhouse Drive west to Linger Lodge Road. Taking the road out would require a change to the county’s comprehensive plan, a longterm planning document.

“We do not have time now and we never had time under our contract for purchase and sale to proceed with a Comprehensive Plan change, transmittal to the state, adoption and then the zoning process required by Manatee County,” Neal said in a statement.

Neal said he hopes the property owner, Albert Myara, can “accomplish his goals for the property” or negotiate with neighbors to preserve the land.

Myara could not be reached immediately.