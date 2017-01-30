Developer plans high-rise condo on U.S. 41

A developer has filed preliminary plans for a project that would add another 18-story condominium building near the bayfront in downtown Sarasota.

On Friday, Core Development submitted information to the city regarding a project called The Boulevard Sarasota. The proposed development is located on just over 1 acre of land comprised of the properties at 500 and 540 N. Tamiami Trail, 1224 Blvd. of the Arts and 1235 Fifth Street.

The plans include 51 residential units, 8,000 square feet of restaurant space and 8,300 square feet of retail/office space, the application states. The commercial space will be located on Boulevard of the Arts.

The developer plans to build an 18-story condo building along U.S. 41, spanning from Fifth Street to Boulevard of the Arts. The first phase of construction would involve 49 of the 51 units. A second phase would add two more residential units on Fifth Street.

Kevin Daves, president of Core Development, said the company was excited to build near the bayfront and on the edge of the rapidly redeveloping Rosemary District. Although more than 3,200 residential units are planned in the downtown area, he still sees condominium development as an underserved market.

“There’s a lot of construction going on in downtown Sarasota, but a majority of it is hotels and apartments,” Daves said. “We thought this site was perfect for a condo.

Core purchased three of the parcels along U.S. 41 for $5.4 million in November. Daves believes the ongoing development of the Quay and the opportunity to offer a view of the bay will make this an enticing project for prospective residents.

“There’s a lot of reasons to like this one,” Daves said. “The location is what we consider to be a perfect one.”

The properties will sell for between $1.5 million and $5 million, Daves said. Core Development hopes to begin marketing the project in March and break ground on construction in September. Daves said construction would likely take 18 to 20 months, putting a targeted completion date in the second quarter of 2019.