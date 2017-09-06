Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming explained that he could give a long list of jobs Detective Sgt. Robert Bourque had accomplished within the department.

However, Cumming said the important thing was to get him promoted.

On Tuesday, Bourque was formally elevated to the rank of lieutenant.

Cumming addressed a small crowd, including Longboat Key commissioners, and shared some of Bourque’s career history.

Bourque has been with the department for nearly nine years, serving as detective sergeant for about three years. Before coming to the Key, he worked for the Tampa Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bourque is the lead detective in the homicide task force investigating an Aug. 4 crime at the Zota Beach Resort that ended with the deaths of two employees.

On Aug. 9, police arrested Darryl Hanna Jr., and charged him with robbery and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 51-year-old security guard Kevin Carter of Bradenton and 59-year-old night desk manager Timothy Hurley of Sarasota. Police said Hanna also stole $900 from the front desk cash drawer.

Cumming said Bourque was already in line for a promotion for his “continuous exceptional work,” but his role in the Zota case “certainly didn’t hurt.”

What’s next in the case against Hanna? Suspect Darryl Hanna Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:55 a.m. Friday in the courtroom of Judge Brian Iten in the Manatee County Judicial Center. He is charged with armed robbery and two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm. The murder charges could be upgraded to first-degree murder.

Town Manager Dave Bullock referred to Bourque as an “excellent detective.”

“Bob is meticulous, organized, persistent and dedicated to finding folks who commit crime on Longboat Key and bringing them to justice,” Bullock said.

Bullock also praised Bourque for maintaining strong relationships with police officers in other local jurisdictions.

“Bad folks don’t pay attention to city or county boundaries, so it is important to have good working relationships with nearby departments,” Bullock said. “Bob excels at this.”

Bourque praised his fellow members of the task force, which includes officers from Manatee County, Palmetto, Holmes Beach, Bradenton and Bradenton Beach, for identifying and locating the suspect.

“It truly is a team effort,” Bourque said. “It has a lot of moving parts, and a lot of people to help move them.”

In particular, Bourque commended for Detective James Curulla of the Bradenton Police Department for his efforts.

“He’s been a godsend,” Bourque said.

The lieutenant also praised the Key officers who first responded to the Zota crime scene.

“Our people handled it perfectly,” he said.

Bourque will still work as a detective, so he said his duties don’t change much. If anything, he will have more administrative work, but being named lieutenant is still an honor for him.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for hard work,” he said.