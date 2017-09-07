Despite bag shortage, county continues sand distribution

As residents seek sandbags to prepare for Hurricane Irma, Sarasota County ran into an issue: it didn’t have enough bags.

The county still has sand, though, and continues to provide sand to the public at three locations — encouraging people to bring their own bags to fill.

Due to Hurricane Irma’s proximity to Hurricane Harvey, many hurricane resources, including sandbags, were routed to Texas and are now harder to get in Florida, Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said Tuesday.

Sand sites Newtown Estates Park — 2800 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota

Twin Lakes Park — 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

South County Fleet Facility — 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road, Venice

McCrane recommends that people use pillow cases, mulch bags or plastic bags to make due, and to reuse old sandbags they may have.

The county announced today it has 3,000 bags available to the public at Newtown Estates Park.

The locations will be open until the sand is gone. Whether sand will be available tomorrow depends on the supply, the county said.

Though it may be tempting, taking sand from the county beaches is illegal, staff said.

For example, when architect Jerry Sparkman wanted to remove sand from Siesta Beach for an architectural exhibit, he had to get permission from county commissioners — and had to return the sand when he was finished.

The second-degree misdemeanor is punishable by imprisonment for up to 60 days, and a fine of up to $500.

Longboat Key has sand available for residents, but only with valid proof of residence in the town.

This article has been updated to incorporate new information regarding the availability of bags at county sand sites.