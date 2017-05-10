Deputies investigate Siesta Key drowning

Sarasota County deputies are investigating at least the fourth drowning incident this month along Sarasota-Manatee beaches, as a woman was pulled from the water Wednesday on south Siesta Key.

Aimee Hoover, a 44-year-old tourist from Pittsburgh, was allegedly snorkeling with her husband on Point of Rocks Beach before beachgoers found her unresponsive, floating face down. County lifeguards and emergency personnel attempted to revive Hoover, but were unsuccessful, according to a news release.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

Also this month, 58-year-old Bradenton resident Timothy Vorsheck died in the hospital after nearly drowning in rough surf on the north end of Longboat Key. Sarasota County deputies also reported the Monday drowning of 44-year-old Bradley Blake near Casperson Beach.