Delays continue in construction of Shore on Longboat Key

Last month, The Shore restaurant co-owner Tom Leonard said he hoped construction of the brand's Longboat Key location would resume by the end of April. Today, construction remains halted.

Construction of the eatery ceased in mid-February because of design and structural changes, according to Leonard, who co-owns The Shore with John Mays. On Wednesday, Leonard said that he is still working out changes to the site plan with the town’s Planning, Zoning and Building Department.

“I’m hoping to get restarted as soon as possible,” Leonard said. “We’re hoping to be open before season next year.”

Leonard added that KS Contracting Services is no longer responsible for construction of the restaurant, noting that he terminated his deal with the company about a month ago. He did not wish to comment on who the next contractor will be.

Planning, Zoning and Building Director Alaina Ray acknowledged that Leonard intends to work with a new contractor, and the change will require a new permit.

“We’re reviewing some amended plans right now,” Ray said.

The site at 800 Broadway Street is the former location of the iconic Moore’s Stone Crab Restaurant. It was purchased in June 2015 by Leonard and former partner Mark Caragiulo. Mays signed on as a partner later on.

Caragiulo – a restaurateur behind eateries like Veronica’s Fish and Oyster Bar, Caragiulo's and Owen’s Fish Camp — was bought out of his share of The Shore restaurant brand, which includes a location at St. Armands Circle, by Leonard on April 13.

The Shore, a $4 million project, is expected to have 185 seats in the 7,000-square-foot facility with arena seating.

The restaurant was once planned to open in June. In April, Leonard said he expected an opening date between late October and early November. Now, Leonard said opening in December or early January is more realistic, though he noted that date may change as the project moves forward.