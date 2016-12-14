Dear Santa, how great are these letters?

Local elementary students pour our their hearts to Kris Kringle.
What could be better at Christmas than reading Letters to Santa from our local children? Gullett, McNeal and Tara elementary schools submitted selected works to be printed. Enjoy, and have a wonderful Christmas!
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Adam. I'm writing you a letter because I really need NERF Mega Mastodon for the movie I'm making and It's called "The Grave Walkers." I really need it so I don't annoy my friends a lot. I don't want lots of presents sometimes I just want people to be happy and the poor to survive on the streets. I also have been a good boy.
— Adam Elshimy, second-grader at Gullett Elementary
Dear Santa,
Thank you for makeing evebode toys. This year can I plese have 968,412,999 dolus plese. I want to save for colleg and a plan tickit to Kentucy. I have bin a good girl. I have bin a good frinde.
— Emily Kate Biermann, first-grader at Gullett Elementary
Dear Santa,
I would relly like you to get me a tv. I need and want one for my new furniture it is like a dresser but there is a big open space for a little tv in the mittle. Can you have your elfs make time and make me a new tv. And I can jest lay down and watch a movie on my bunkbed. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
— Ella Philpot, second-grader at Gullett Elementary
Dear Santa,
I am Paul. I am 5 years old. I go to gullett elementary. I want to get a football sticker collection. Have a quick ride to the North Pole.
— Paul Deery, kindergartener at Gullett Elementary
Dear Santa,
I hope your not geting sick! For Christmas I would like a little live pet that is a turtle. And I would like a hachabole please. And at home I have been kind of nauty, okay maybe a lot but allways my mom works it out with me.
— Vera Dahlsten, first-grader at Gullett Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I love Chrismas singing holiday carols. I would like a Chrismas tree but I can get it. I would like my own elf too. I don't want to upset you but, I heard you were nice. I want to learn more about you. I like snow but I don't see snow in florida. I like to hear books about Chrismas books like moosseletoe.
— Addison Schoenfeld, third-grader at McNeal Elementary
Dear Santa,
I hope you have enjoy Chrismas. I've got good grades this year I wold love nils for Chrismas in color red, green, black, and white also ifone 7t and a new bike like color aqwa and pech pink I wold also like glowing shos santa pleas I want the nils in adolt pleas santa my favrot color is aqwa and pech pink but I won't golary adolt I wold like amarican girl dolls I won't all the stofs of american girl dolls pleas santa and also I want justic clos I'm size of shert 7-8 shos 3 or 4 I hope you and your elfs are doing good santa.
— Karen Ambrosio, third-grader at McNeal Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I've tried to be a good girl this year. I wold Love a iphone 6pis and a new watch. and did you now my favote holday is chismas. and when will you come to my hose Is is very cold in the North Pole? andn I wold love a new computer. and a New Rock cristal Macfri. and how are all the elfs doing with the toys? Santa have you ever come to mayka? is Mrs. Clas doing well?
— Juletzi Torres, third-grader at McNeal Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you? I've been a very good boy this year! I would like a new lego set for Christmas. Are the reindeer doing good? My mom would like a new car for Christmas. My dad would like new tires for his car. My sister would like a new backpack. My dog would like a new chew toy. I would also like a new remote control car. Hope you and the elves are doing good. Merry Christmas.
— Gabriel Naguib, third-grader at McNeal Elementary
Dear Santa,
I try too bey the best vat I can bey. I wut Batman and goben toy.
— Noah Siffermann, kindergartener at Tara Elementary
Dear Santa,
I been so good. I help my sistur dun day and She sed thak you. Can you ples get me a hachmurl and a malik chrak thek you Santa.
— Tesla Johnson, kindergartener at Tara Elementary
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I want a red blue enruem.
— Mathews Rodrigues, kindergartener at Tara Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been good Santa, I wont a Paw Patrol Pensil. Can I also have a Mistr Patato Hed and sum Stikcers.
— Jenny Lu, kindergartener at Tara Elementary