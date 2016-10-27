County takes over mangrove management

Siesta Key resident David Thomas bought his home on the Grand Canal in 1992. It came complete with waterfront views and space for a dock. Twenty-four years later, instead of a dock, he has mangroves abutting his back porch.

He doesn’t mind, and he doesn’t do much to limit their growth. In fact, he’s more worried about how neighbors manage their mangroves.

“There hasn’t been a lot of education about it,” Thomas said. “If somebody wants to do something, the process hasn’t been accessible.”

Due to the environmental importance of mangroves in preventing shoreline erosion, property owners had to petition the state for a permit to trim the plants — until now.

After the County Commission passed a new ordinance pertaining to mangrove management Oct. 11, property owners will be able to acquire trimming permits from county staff starting Nov. 1.

The changes aren’t radical. Requirements for a permit will remain the same as those under the state. Mangroves must be kept at a minimum height of 6 feet tall from the soil. Any trimming between 6 and 10 feet will be considered exempt from the permit requirement.

Trimming plants taller than 10 feet will continue to require a permit.

In addition, the county will require a registered mangrove trimmer to conduct the trimming process. Per the new ordinance, arborists and tree trimmers will be required to take a training course sponsored by the county.

Alyssa Vinson, a specialist in the county’s environmental protection division, said the response she’s heard to the changes has been positive.

“We have even had really great response from the horticultural community,” Vinson said. “They think it will increase the level of service in general.”

Thomas, for one, looks forward to the changes.

“I think it’s the county stepping up where there used to be a void,” Thomas said.