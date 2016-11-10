Country Club Village home tops sales at $1.1 million

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Suncoast Opportunities LLC sold the home at 6812 Belmont Court to Simriti Chaddha and Navdeep Ranajee, of Bradenton, for $1.1 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $938,800 in 2015.

Lake Club

Maurice and Karen Gray, of Independence, Ohio, sold their home at 16115 Daysailor Trail to Fred and Tamara Hurt, of Lakewood Ranch, for $985,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,393 square feet of living area.

River Club South

9519 Old Hyde Park LLC sold the home at 9519 Old Hyde Park Place to Brian and Kristen Nash, of Bradenton, for $555,800. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,482 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in July.

Eaton Place

Joseph Stachniak, trustee, of Dallas, sold the home at 7404 Eaton Court to James and Julie Robeson, of Gaithersburg, Md., for $530,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,870 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing

Brian and Sandy Frambes, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13112 Peregrin Circle to Michael and Gail Flynn, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $626,200 in 2006.

Magnolia Woods

Johnny Floyd and Tracy Chase sold their home at 1407 60th St. E., to Melissa and William Strayer, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,500 in 2011.

Mill Creek

R&D Holdings LLC sold the home at 13805 18th Place E., to Peter and Michelle Kennedy, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2012.

Greenbrook Village

Brandon and Katherine Nye, of Cornelius, N.C., sold their home at 13501 Brown Thrasher Pike to Stephen and Kelsie Carter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $417,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,040 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $457,000 in 2014.

Louis and Kathleen Cirrotta, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15648 Lemon Fish Drive to Erica Plotkin, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area.

Nicole Fusco and Emiliano Fusco-Gris, of Dakota City, Iowa, sold their home at 6337 Golden Eye Glen to Amira Gad, of Lakewood Ranch, for $280,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 2015.

Oakrun

Cheryl Ferreira, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4744 Oak Run Drive to Rollin and Martha Seal, of Sarasota, for $417,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2007.

Country Creek

James Sewell sold his home at 415 141st Court N.E., to Kevin Boyer and Kerri Proffitt, of Bradenton, for $382,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in July.

Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch

Eleanor Vaughan and James Vaughan, trustees, of Jamesburg, N.J., sold the home at 13103 Ramblewood Trail to Shane and Tracy Reiser, of Palmetto, for $365,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,500 in 2014.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Heiho Enterprises Inc. sold the home at 8636 Stone Harbour Loop to Pelican Investments III LLC for $365,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in September.

Woodbrook

Provident National Property Group LLC sold the home at 4558 Cedar Brush Terrace to Marc and Michelle Dunn, of Sarasota, for $341,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,227 square feet of living area.

Edgewater Village

Propitious Properties LLC sold the home at 8431 Sailing Loop to Matthew and Jessica Raitz, of Bradenton, for $332,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,395 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,500 in 2015.

Esplanade

Joseph and Patricia Doyle, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5025 Savona Run to Michael Mazzola, of Sarasota, for $329,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,500 in 2014.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

William and Dorothy Kennedy, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8740 53rd Terrace E., to George and Sandra Vaughan, of San Antonio, Texas, for $325,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,885 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 1998.

Central Park

Terrence and Liane Deringer, of Cherokee, Ga., sold their home at 5007 Kincaid Park Lane to Gerard and Catherine Kelly, of Lakewood Ranch, for $324,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,200 in 2013.

Bryan Dwyer, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 11228 White Rock Terrace to Margaret Haakenson, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., for $255,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,800 in 2013.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 12318 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to Kayla Jones, of Bradenton, for $323,200. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area.

Vito Caiati, trustee, and Joana Caiati, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1937 Orange Lake Cove to Barbara Moore and Marjorie Rice, of Bradenton, for $294,700. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,600 in 2015.

Peridia

Carol Derby, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4461 Pro Am Ave. E., to Todd and Melody Smith, of Mount Auburn, Ill., for $310,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,552 square feet of living area.

Braden Woods

Aimee Youngblood and Benjamen Youngblood, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5910 91st St. E., to Stephen and Stacey Wilson, of Punta Gorda, for $299,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,751 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2013.

Creekwood

Barbara Page, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4656 72nd Court E., to Bonnie Witherspoon, of Sarasota, for $296,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,497 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2003.

Summerfield Village

David Jacobs, of St. Augustine, sold his home at 6682 Meandering Way to Reed and Jeanette Conley, of Lakewood Ranch, for $290,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,939 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2003.

Fairway Six

Joseph and Carol Jevince, of Lorain, Ohio, sold their home at 7120 St. Andrews Lane to Ellen Echales, of Sarasota, for $278,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2012.

Miramar Lagoons

Stacey Shinn, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her Unit 202 condominium at 8159 Miramar Way to Thuy Wineka, of Lakewood Ranch, for $265,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,900 in 2013.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Brian and Paula Malone, of Ellenton, sold their home at 10485 Old Grove Circle to Ralph and Evelyn Brown, of Bradenton, for $262,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,757 square feet of living area.

Silverlake

Cristian Vasquez, of Dade City, sold his home at 4920 58th Terrace E., to Luis Vargas-Oquendo and Laura Valentin-Cintron, of Bradenton, for $257,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,900 in 2008.

Scott Thorson, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5924 48th St. E., to Amanda Goff and Richard and Susan Goff, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,000 in 2015.

Bra Win Palms

Chris Powers, of Bradenton, sold his home at 2511 41st St. E. to Lindsey Paulsen, of Bradenton, for $224,900. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,496 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $52,500 in 2015.

NORTH MANATEE

River’s Reach

River Reach Associates LLC sold the home at 16937 Rosedown Glen to Sean and Jennifer Landis, of Parrish, for $405,400. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,734 square feet of living area.

Forest Creek

Compass PH LLC sold the home at 4711 Forest Creek Trail to Kenneth and Rosemary Romeo, of Farmingdale, N.Y., for $328,400. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,131 square feet of living area.

Oakleaf Hammock

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold the home at 6105 49th Court E., to Randall and Stacey Thompson, of Ellenton, for $325,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,472 square feet of living area.

River Wilderness

Justin and Christine Mizell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2913 Wilderness Blvd. W., to Jacqueline Sarppraicone and Michael Soriero, of Parrish, for $310,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,620 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,400 in 2013.

Harrison Ranch

Pulte Homes Corp. sold the home at 10715 52nd Court E., to Brenda Crowley, of Parrish, for $304,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,996 square feet of living area.

Sarah Monahan, of Palmetto, sold her home at 5531 107th Terrace E., to Kevin and Amy White, of Parrish, for $237,500. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,700 in 2013.

Oakley

Janet Kennedy and Pamela Tyack sold their home at 5707 31st Court E., to Paul and Anna Pyrich, of Ellenton, for $290,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,395 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,700 in 2002.

Copperstone

Richard and Karen Dunn sold their home at 7824 111th Terrace E., to Daniel and Lori Springer, of Parrish, for $273,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,325 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,400 in 2013.

Chelsea Oaks

Darrell and Shannon King, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12332 30th St. E., to William and Tina Jackson, of Parrish, for $269,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $151,000 in 2012.

Brent and Kristen Ehrman, of Carmel, Ind., sold their home at 12339 30th St. E., to Timothy and Tracy Judy, of Parrish, for $250,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,842 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $131,000 in 2011.

Parkwood Lakes

Donald and Brenda Aull, trustees, sold the home at 8810 28th St. E., to David Rosenthal, of Parrish, for $262,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2006.

Ancient Oaks

Seton Katz, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6207 90th Ave. Circle E., to Bradley and Jade Trace, of Parrish, for $254,900. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,007 square feet of living area.

Dana Williams, of Sarasota, sold the home at 9104 63rd Court E., to FREO Florida LLC for $240,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,353 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2011.

Tropical Harbor

KTED2 LLC sold the home at 620 Ixora Ave. to Robert Lee Marshall Jr., of Ellenton, for $249,900. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,000 in 2012.

Harold and Carol Harvey, of Ellenton, sold their home at 715 44th Ave. E., to Teresa and Wayne Harvey, of Ellenton, for $200,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,718 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,000 in 1994.

Silverleaf

PGCI IV LLC sold the home at 4212 Deep Creek Terrace to Susannah Carbajal, of Parrish, for $236,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,755 square feet of living area.