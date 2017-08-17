Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.17.17

Aug. 11

DISOWNED VEHICLE

5:37 a.m. — 2800 block of Fruitville Road

Suspicion: An anonymous caller reported a crash involving a black car, white car and blue car. An officer arrived at the scene and noticed a black car and white car in the parking lot, and that the black car had heavy front-end damage. The officer approached a man in the parking lot, who said he was out exercising and did not know who the cars belonged to. The officer discovered the white car was registered to the man. The man denied knowing anything about a crash. He said he did not know who owned the black car and said he sold the white car three weeks ago.

Aug. 12

BAD HAIR DAY

10:40 a.m. — 200 block of North Lime Avenue

Dispute: A customer at a salon reported that she got a bad haircut and wanted her money back. The customer said she wanted her hair cut a certain way, and that it did not turn out the way she requested. The employee who cut her hair said she gave the customer a partial $30 refund, but that she did not refund the full $130 price of the haircut because of the time and labor involved. An officer told the customer she would have to file in small claims court to try to get the rest of her money back.

Aug. 13

SILENCE IS GOLDEN

4:30 a.m. — 2100 block of Clematis Place

Dispute: A woman called the police and told an officer that her roommate was out with a friend partying, and they kept texting her, which was keeping her awake. The woman said she could hear her roommate’s friend threatening her in the background when her roommate called her, as well. The officer advised her to turn her phone ringer off.