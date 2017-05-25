Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.25.17

May 20

CASE OF THE EX

2:16 a.m. — 1800 block of 22nd Street

Misc. officer: A woman told an officer she was upset because her younger brother and cousin left the area with her ex-boyfriend. Her younger brother is 16, and she said he wasn’t answering his phone. She said they were not in danger, but she was upset because they left her to hang out with her former boyfriend. The officer told her this was not a criminal act, but said she should call back if her brother did not return home. The woman said her brother hangs out with her ex-boyfriend regularly, and they are friends.

May 21

BEFOUL LANGUAGE

8 a.m. — 2100 block of Laurel Street

Property damage: While on patrol, an officer noticed graffiti painted along the back wall of a city-owned building. The officer noted the vulgar nature of the graffiti and contacted city staff to have the vandalism painted over as soon as possible. Multiple individuals in the area said the graffiti went up during the weekend, and the police discovered similar vandalism on a church property nearby. Officers did not gather any other information regarding the vandalism.

May 22

UNMOVABLE OBJECT

10:17 a.m. — 1500 block of 24th Street

Dispute: A man reported that someone he didn't know delivered an eviction notice to the house in which he lives. The man said his grandmother owned the home, and he has been living there since she died. The man did not know the person who delivered the message, adding that he came by the house and threw the papers at him. The man wanted to make a report because he has no intention of leaving the property.

ESTATE OF CRISIS

3:05 p.m. — 300 block of South Osprey Avenue

Dispute: A woman hired a man to sell items at her home in an estate sale. The woman said there was a discrepancy over how the sale was conducted and the items that were sold. The man said the only instruction the woman gave him was a note, which he still had. He said he had followed all of the policies he had been given. An officer told the woman this was a civil matter, and that any issues should be handled in civil court.