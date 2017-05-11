Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.11.17

May 4

DOG CHASER

11:36 p.m. — 1200 block of 42nd Street

Misc. officer: A man complained that his neighbors’ Chihuahuas had gotten out of their yard and chased him. After responding to the scene, officers noted that the gate in front of the neighbors’ residence was broken, and the dogs could get out. Officers made contact with a neighbor and told him to keep the dogs inside until he could fix the gate. The neighbor said he would be sure to do that.

May 5

SPLITSVILLE

Noon — 2000 block of Main Street

Lost/found property: A woman turned in a silver wedding band she found outside of the courthouse. The police took the ring for storage.

May 8

DIRTY LANGUAGE

10:30 a.m. — 200 block of North Lime Avenue

Dispute: Two customers at a laundromat got into an argument over the use of a dryer. A woman was using two dryers and folding the clothes as she removed them from the machine. A man told officers he asked the woman politely if he could use one of the dryers, and then told the woman she should take the clothes out of the dryer and use the folding tables to fold the clothes. The two exchanged words, and the man walked away to avoid any further confrontation, he said. Later, the woman’s husband — who owns the laundromat — called the police because he heard the man using profanity toward his wife, and wanted to issue a trespass warning to the man.

TAGGED OUT

5:48 p.m. — 900 block of South Allendale Avenue

Property damage: A woman called the police because she noticed that someone had tagged the electrical box on the corner of her property with spraypaint. She said she did not know who else to call about the incident, and said someone had spraypainted a neighboring property, as well. An office observed paint on the electrical box and on the side of the neighboring residence. Offices were unable to get in contact with the neighboring property owner, and no witnesses reported seeing the person responsible for the spraypainting.