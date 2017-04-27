Cops Corner: Sarasota 4.27.17

April 22

WHERE’S THE BEAT?

2:50 a.m. — 2700 block of Coconut Bay Lane

Noise complaint: A man on the first floor of a residential building reported to police that the people on the third floor had the bass too loud on their music. An officer responded to the complaint but did not hear any noise upon arriving.

DOG GONE

10:55 a.m. — 800 block of Hudson Avenue

Dispute: A landlord reported to police he was having issues with a tenant. The landlord had recently emailed the tenant telling him to gather his belongings and leave the residence. The landlord said he was having issues with the tenant’s dog, which was not authorized to live in the home. The landlord said the dog is a menace to the neighbors. An officer informed the landlord of the proper eviction procedures.

April 23

CLEANING HOUSE

8:53 a.m. — 1300 block of 32nd Street

Dispute: A woman said her roommate threatened to fight her after a dispute over washing dishes. The roommate was upset about the woman waking her up, and also suspected her other roommates of moving her belongings and contemplating harming her pet rabbit. The roommate said she was moving out of the residence at the end of the month. The other people living in the house said they would contact the landlord in hopes of getting the roommate evicted.

April 24

SOUND THE ALARM

1:17 a.m. — 4600 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: As the owner of a bar was trying to clean up for the night, a man was refusing to leave the property. The owner said he repeatedly asked the man to leave, but the man would not. The owner then pressed the panic alarm button, and the man immediately left the bar in fear of the alarm. The man had left the area before an officer arrived.

OFF THE HOOK

9:36 p.m. — 3100 block of North Tamiami Trail

Burglary: Officers received notice that a motion sensor alarm went off at a phone store. The officers discovered a rock had been thrown through the front window. It did not appear anything had been taken from the business, and officers did not find anyone in the area. Officers contacted the store manager, who also said it seemed as if nothing had been taken from the business.