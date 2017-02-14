Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.16.17

Feb. 11

KICK OUT THE JAMS

2 a.m. — 1800 block of Main Street

Battery: A man reported that a woman kicked him several times while he was performing as a DJ at a bar. He said the woman walked up to the DJ booth and became verbally aggressive toward him and his girlfriend. The woman slapped a beer out of his hands and kicked him in the leg multiple times before she left the bar. The man said the woman has been following him around to various performances, and that he had to block her from viewing his Facebook page.

CHECKMATE

10:46 a.m. — 4000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a hotel reported that a customer was refusing to check out of his room. The employee said the check-out time was 10 a.m., and the customer had not left 45 minutes later. When the employee confronted the customer, he became angry and said he was not going to leave until Monday. Officers made contact with the customer, who said he knew he was supposed to be out of the room that morning but thought the hotel would have to evict him with three days' notice, because he rented the room for a week. When the officers informed him of the hotel regulations, he agreed to leave the room within the hour.

Feb. 12

BRICK HOUSE

4:08 p.m. — 600 block of North Orange Avenue

Suspicion: A resident reported a large group of individuals was gathered near his home. When an officer pulled up to the location, he observed a group of about 15 people. The group left the area when the officer got out of his car. The resident said he believes the bus stop is creating a recurring problem with large gatherings in the area and has asked the city to remove or relocate the stop. He said he has gotten multiple threats from the individuals, who have said they will throw bricks at his house if he keeps bothering them.

WAITING GAME

7:35 p.m. — 3300 block of Bailey Street

Dispute: A woman reported that she is trying to open up a room in her home for her daughter, who intends to come to town soon, and said the current tenant is stalling when she asks him to vacate the property. She said the tenant has been living there for about two years. An officer informed the woman about the eviction process. At the time, the tenant was not in the area.