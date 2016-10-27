Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.27.16

Oct. 21

CUTTIN’ UP

6:45 a.m. — 3000 block of Bay Shore Road

Burglary: A man reported that somebody broke into his shed overnight. The man noticed the door had been pried open with an unknown tool, and somebody took a chainsaw and bushwhacker from inside. After dusting for fingerprints, officers spoke to another man in the neighborhood, who said men riding bikes in the area have been repeatedly offering to trim trees.

THROW THEM ‘BOWS

10:46 a.m. — 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road

Property damage: A man was driving northbound while a worker was edging the sidewalk. When the worker attempted to turn around, his elbow struck the car’s side mirror, knocking the mirror off of the car. The man said the broken mirror cost about $500 to repair. The worker said he had no injuries to his arm following the incident.

Oct. 22

SHARP EYES

1:47 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Misc. officer: Officers in the alley behind a bar found a knife on the ground. Nobody in the area could identify the owner of the knife. The officers placed the knife into the police department’s property unit.

ROADSIDE DESTRUCTION

3:16 p.m. — 4900 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property damage: A woman reported that an unknown man threw an object at her vehicle from the side of the road while she was driving. The woman pulled over and saw the man running away from the area. Her car had a noticeable scratch, though she was uncertain what the item he threw was.

REPEAT OFFENDER

3:19 p.m. — 5400 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property damage: While an officer was gathering a report regarding damage to a woman’s car, another man approached the scene and said an unknown man had thrown a rock at his car, damaging the rear passenger side door. An officer checked the area, and employees at a car dealership said a man had been standing in the intersection earlier. The employees hadn't seen the man in 30 minutes, though, and the officer was unable to locate anyone matching the descriptions given.